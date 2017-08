June 8 (Reuters) - AGRARIUS AG:

* PRELIM FY REVENUE INCREASED BY 42% TO EUR 7.0 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 4.9 MILLION)​

* PRELIM FY OPERATING RESULT (EBIT) SIGNIFICANTLY POSITIVE AT EUR 816 THOUSAND (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 78 THOUSAND) ​

* EBITDA 2016 ALMOST TRIPLED, UP BY 190% AT EUR 1.3 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 452 THOUSAND) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)