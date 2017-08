July 11 (Reuters) - AGRARIUS AG:

* MANAGEMENT AND SUPERVISORY BOARD RESOLVE TO CONVERT THE PARTIAL BONDS

* CONVERTIBLE BONDS WIT VOLUME OF EUR 425,000.00 IS THEREFORE CONVERTED INTO 85,000 SHARES WITH PRO RATA AMOUNT OF SHARE CAPITAL OF EUR 1.00 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)