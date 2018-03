BRIEF-Agree Realty Announces Forward Common Stock Offering

March 13 (Reuters) - Agree Realty Corp:

* AGREE REALTY ANNOUNCES FORWARD COMMON STOCK OFFERING

* AGREE REALTY CORP - ‍COMMENCED AN UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF 3 MILLION SHARES OF ITS COMMON STOCK IN CONNECTION WITH FORWARD SALE AGREEMENT​

* AGREE REALTY CORP - ‍COMPANY WILL NOT INITIALLY RECEIVE ANY PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF SHARES OF ITS COMMON STOCK BY FORWARD PURCHASER​

* AGREE REALTY-TO USE PROCEEDS, IF ANY, IT RECEIVES UPON FUTURE SETTLEMENT OF FORWARD SALE AGREEMENT TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITY​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)