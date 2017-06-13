FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 13, 2017 / 1:19 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Agree Realty announces pricing of common stock offering

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - Agree Realty Corp-

* Agree Realty announces pricing of common stock offering

* Agree Realty Corp - ‍priced an underwritten public offering of 2.1 million shares of its common stock​

* Agree Realty Corp - has priced an underwritten public offering of 2,100,000 shares of its common stock for expected gross proceeds of approximately $98.0 million

* Agree Realty Corp - in connection with offering, company has granted underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 315,000 shares of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

