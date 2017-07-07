FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Agree realty announces resignation of CFO Matthew Partridge
July 7, 2017 / 8:14 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Agree realty announces resignation of CFO Matthew Partridge

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - Agree Realty Corp:

* Agree realty announces resignation of chief financial officer Matthew Partridge, appointment of Kenneth Howe as interim chief financial officer and search for permanent successor

* Says Kenneth Howe appointed interim cfo

* Agree Realty Corp says company has commenced a search for partridge's permanent replacement

* Agree Realty Corp - Daniel Ravid, chief administrative officer, will continue to lead day-to-day operations of company's accounting department Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

