Jan 3 (Reuters) - Agree Realty Corp:

* AGREE REALTY CORP - COMPANY‘S OUTLOOK FOR ACQUISITION VOLUME IN 2018 IS BETWEEN $250 MILLION AND $300 MILLION OF RETAIL NET LEASE PROPERTIES

* AGREE REALTY CORP - ‍COMPANY'S DISPOSITION GUIDANCE FOR 2018 IS BETWEEN $25 MILLION AND $50 MILLION​