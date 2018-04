April 23 (Reuters) - Agree Realty Corp:

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.53

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.41 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.520 PER SHARE, A 5.1% INCREASE OVER DIVIDEND PER SHARE DECLARED IN Q1 OF 2017