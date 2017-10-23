FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Agree Realty Corp reports Q3 adj FFO $0.69/shr
#Market News
October 23, 2017 / 8:16 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Agree Realty Corp reports Q3 adj FFO $0.69/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Agree Realty Corp

* Agree Realty Corporation reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.69

* Agree Realty Corp - ‍ increased funds from operations per share 1.6 percent to $0.69 in Q3 2017​

* Agree Realty - ‍“unique investment platforms and flexible balance sheet” positioned co to increase 2017 acquisition guidance to $300 million to $325 million​

* Agree Realty Corp - ‍is maintaining its disposition guidance of $30 million to $50 million for current year​

* Q3 FFO per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
