April 28 (Reuters) - Agricultural Bank Of China 1288.HK :

* ANNOUNCEMENT ON APPROVAL OF ISSUE OF UNDATED CAPITAL BONDS

* PROCEEDS FROM ISSUE WILL BE USED TO REPLENISH ADDITIONAL TIER 1 CAPITAL OF BANK

* RECEIVED CBIRC APPROVAL TO ISSUE UNDATED CAPITAL BONDS BONDS OF A TOTAL AMOUNT NO MORE THAN RMB120 BILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)