March 12 (Reuters) - Agricultural Bank Of China Ltd :

* ‍FY OPERATING INCOME RMB537,041 MILLION, UP 6.13​ PERCENT

* FY ‍NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB192,962 MILLION VERSUS RMB183,941 MILLION​

* 2017 NET INTEREST MARGIN 2.28 PERCENT VERSUS 2.25 PERCENT

* NON-PERFORMING LOAN RATIO AS AT DEC. 31, 2017 WAS 1.81 PERCENT VERSUS 2.37 PERCENT AS AT DEC. 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: