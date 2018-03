BRIEF-Agricultural Bank Of China Announces Proposed Private Placement of A Shares

March 12 (Reuters) - Agricultural Bank Of China Ltd :

* ‍BOARD RESOLVED TO APPROVE BANK’S PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF NO MORE THAN 27.47 BILLION A SHARES​

* ‍PROCEEDS FROM PRIVATE PLACEMENT SHALL NOT EXCEED RMB100 BILLION​

* RESOLVED TO SUBMIT TO THE EGM A PROPOSAL ; BOARD MAY ALLOT, ISSUE UP TO 58.81 BILLION A SHARES AND/OR 6.15 BILLION H SHARES

* PROCEEDS FROM PRIVATE PLACEMENT WILL BE FULLY USED TO REPLENISH CET 1 CAPITAL OF BANK

* TARGET SUBSCRIBERS INCLUDE HUIJIN, MOF, CHINA NATIONAL TOBACCO CORP, SHANGHAI HAIYAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT AND NCI