BRIEF-Agricultural Bank Of China Posts FY Net Profit Attributable RMB 212,098 Million

March 30 (Reuters) - 1288.HK:

* FY NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 212,098 MILLION VERSUS RMB 202,783 MILLION

* FY NET INTEREST MARGIN 2.17% VERSUS 2.33%

* FY NET INTEREST INCOME RMB 486,871 MILLION VERSUS RMB 477,760 MILLION

* AS AT DEC-END, NON-PERFORMING LOAN RATIO 1.40 %

* AS AT DEC-END, CET1 CAPITAL ADEQUACY RATIO 11.24%

* FINAL DIVIDEND OF RMB0.1819 PER ORDINARY SHARE PROPOSED

* IN 2020, THOUGH COVID-19 HAD SOME IMPACTS ON CHINA’S ECONOMY, SUCH IMPACTS ARE MAINLY EXPECTED TO BE SHORT-TERM

* IN 2020, CO TO ACCELERATE IMPLEMENTATION OF BIG DATA STRATEGY

* IT IS EXPECTED THAT CHINA-US ECONOMIC AND TRADE RELATIONS WILL GRADUALLY STABILIZE IN 2020

* SUDDEN OUTBREAK OF CORONAVIRUS DISEASE WILL NOT CHANGE POSITIVE LONG-TERM GROWTH TRAJECTORY OF CHINA’S ECONOMY

* DECREASE IN GLOBAL DEMANDS TO AFFECT CHINA’S EXPORT, & TRADE BARRIERS FROM OUTBREAK LIKELY TO AFFECT INDUSTRIAL CHAIN

* IN 2020, CHINA'S ECONOMIC GROWTH WILL REMAIN RESILIENT AND RMB EXCHANGE RATE IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE SLIGHTLY