BRIEF-Agricultural Bank Of China President Zhao: To Speed Up The Disposal Of Bad Loans

March 27 (Reuters) - Agricultural Bank Of China Ltd :

* AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA PRESIDENT ZHAO HUAN: SEEK TO MAINTAIN STABLE DIVIDEND YIELD AFTER COMPLETING FUNDRAISING PLAN

* AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA PRESIDENT ZHAO: TO SPEED UP THE DISPOSAL OF BAD LOANS

* AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA PRESIDENT ZHAO: BAD LOAN DISPOSAL IN 2017 WAS 160 BILLION YUAN

* AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA VICE PRESIDENT ZHANG KEQIU: TIGHT REGULATION TO HURT RETURNS FROM ASSET MANAGEMENT AND WEALTH MANAGEMENT BUSINESS IN 2018 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Shu Zhang and Se Young Lee)