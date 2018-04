April 3 (Reuters) - Agricultural Bank Of China:

* BANK RECEIVED APPROVAL OF ISSUANCE OF TIER-2 CAPITAL BONDS FROM CHINA BANKING REGULATORY COMMISSION

* AMOUNT OF ISSUANCE OF TIER-2 CAPITAL BONDS WILL BE NO MORE THAN RMB40 BLN

* BANK ALSO RECEIVED AFFIRMATIVE DECISION OF ADMINISTRATIVE LICENSE FROM PEOPLE’S BANK OF CHINA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: