April 12 (Reuters) - Agricultural Bank Of China Ltd :

* ZHOU WANFU WAS APPOINTED AS SECRETARY TO BOARD, COMPANY SECRETARY AND AN AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE OF BANK

* ZHANG KEQIU WILL NO LONGER SERVE AS BANK’S SECRETARY TO BOARD, COMPANY SECRETARY AND AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE

* RECEIVED APPROVAL ON QUALIFICATION ZHOU WANFU OF AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED FROM CBIRC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: