April 21 (Reuters) - 1288.HK:

* AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD- APPROVED TO ISSUE FINANCIAL BONDS OF NO MORE THAN RMB40 BILLION IN CHINA’S NATIONAL INTER-BANK BOND MARKET

* AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA- NO LESS THAN RMB20 BILLION TO BE USED TO GRANT LOANS TO SMALL & MICRO ENTERPRISES IN AREAS SEVERELY AFFECTED BY COVID Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: