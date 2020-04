BRIEF-Agripower France H1 Operating Profit Falls To 0.4 Million Euros

April 2 (Reuters) - Agripower France SASU:

* OUTLOOK: REAFFIRMS ITS OBJECTIVE OF REACHING A FIGURE EUR 40 MILLION IN REVENUE IN 2023

* H1 FREE CASH FLOW OF 6.0 MEUR

* H1 OPERATING PROFIT EUR 0.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 0.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ON CORONAVIRUS: HAS IMPLEMENTED MEASURES (PARTIAL UNEMPLOYMENT, TELECOMMUTING) TO ADAPT TO REDUCTION IN ACTIVITY ON 2 SEMESTER 2019-2020, INDUCED BY CONTAINMENT REGULATIONS

* H1 REVENUE EUR 5.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 7.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* NET RESULT AMOUNTS TO 314,000 EUR FOR H1 2019-2020

* AT 31 DEC 2019, COMPANY HAD ORDER BOOK OF 31.5 MEUR, TO BE ACHIEVED BY 2022, I.E. MORE THAN 4 TIMES TURNOVER OF LAST FINANCIAL YEAR