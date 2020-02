BRIEF-Agritrade Resources Updates On Application For Moratorium Order By Agritrade International

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Agritrade Resources Ltd:

* AGRITRADE RESOURCES LTD UPDATES ON APPLICATION FOR MORATORIUM ORDER BY AGRITRADE INTERNATIONAL PTE LTD, CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER

* INFORMED BY AIPL THAT COURT DISMISSED MORATORIUM APPLICATION & GRANTED ORDER TO APPOINT INTERIM JUDICIAL MANAGERS

* AGRITRADE RESOURCES GOT NOTICE, RELATING TO AN US$60 MILLION TERM LOAN FACILITY, THAT MORATORIUM APPLICATION CONSTITUTES AN EVENT OF DEFAULT

* GOT NOTICE RELATING TO AN US$125 MILLION TERM LOAN FACILITY THAT MORATORIUM APPLICATION CONSTITUTES AN EVENT OF DEFAULT