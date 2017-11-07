FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
November 7, 2017 / 5:20 PM / in 2 hours

BRIEF-Agrium and PotashCorp receive regulatory approval in China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Agrium Inc:

* Agrium and PotashCorp announce receipt of regulatory approval in China

* Regulatory review, approval process for potashcorp deal continues in U.S. and companies expect to close deal by end of Q4 2017​

* Approval also conditioned on commitment to convert PotashCorp’s equity interest in sinofert to passive investment prior to merger closing

* Approval conditioned on commitment to divest PotashCorp’s holdings in Arab Potash Co, Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile in 18 mnths from closing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
