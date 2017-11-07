BRIEF-Agrium Q3 adj. loss per share $0.23

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Agrium Inc:
* Agrium reports third quarter results
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $4.65 to $4.80 from continuing operations
* Q3 loss per share $0.52 from continuing operations
* Qtrly retail reported sales $2,067 million versus $1,857 million
* Qtrly sales $2,382 million versus $2,192 million
* Qtrly adjusted loss per share $0.23
* Updated Retail EBITDA range between $1.160 billion to $1.190 billion for 2017
* Estimate for Retail Crop Nutrient sales volumes has been reduced to between 9.9 million and 10.2 million tonnes in 2017
* Reduced annual guidance range to reflect lost production volumes in Q3, impact of challenging weather conditions on retail operations
* Qtrly results were impacted by summer maintenance schedule, extreme dry weather in Canada and Australia and hurricanes in southern U.S.
* Total capital expenditures in 2017 are expected to be in range of $650 million to $700 million
* Qtrly wholesale sales $443 million versus $445 million
* Revised expected potash production range for 2017 to between 2.4 and 2.5 million tonnes.
* Looking at fall season and into 2018, see solid grower demand for fertilizer and other crop inputs
* Qtrly nitrogen sales volumes of 668,000 tonnes versus 739,000 tonnes last year
* Updating 2017 nitrogen production range to between 3.3 and 3.4 million tonnes
* Qtrly potash sales volumes of 462 ,000 tonnes versus 496,000 tonnes last year
* FY2017 earnings per share view $4.91 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $4.91 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.05, revenue view $2.37 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S