April 27 (Reuters) - AGROB Immobilien AG:

* FY SALES 11.36 MILLION EUR VERSUS 11.09 MILLION EUR YEAR AGO

* FY NET RESULT EUR 2.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 2.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF € 0.24 PER ORDINARY SHARE AND € 0.29 PER PREFERENCE SHARE

* OUTLOOK 2018: REVENUES IN THE RANGE OF € 10.9 MILLION TO € 11.0 MILLION

* OUTLOOK 2018: EARNINGS AFTER TAXES OF € 1.8 MILLION TO € 2.0 MILLION