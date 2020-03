BRIEF-Agrogeneration Appoints Sergiy Bulavin As CEO

March 31 (Reuters) - AGROGENERATION SA:

* TODAY ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF SERGIY BULAVIN AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER TO REPLACE RESIGNING CEO JOHN SHMORHUN WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT

* JOHN SHMORHUN REMAINS A MEMBER OF THE BOARD

* SERGIY BULAVIN, CURRENTLY SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF AGROGENERATION, APPOINTED AS CEO WITH EFFECT FROM MARCH 31, 2020

* DESPITE THE CURRENT COVID-19 HEALTH CRISIS, ALL FARMS IN UKRAINE REMAIN FULLY OPERATIONAL

* HAS NOT ANY MAJOR ISSUES WITH LOGISTICS AND EXPORT OPERATIONS, ALTHOUGH THERE WILL BE CHALLENGES GOING FORWARD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)