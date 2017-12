Dec 28 (Reuters) - AGROGENERATION SA:

* FOR FY 2017, EBITDA SHOULD REMAIN WELL INTO POSITIVE TERRITORY

* VALUE OF PRODUCTION EXPECTED TO DECREASE COMPARED TO LAST YEAR BY APPROX EUR9.4 MILLION

* AIMS TO SAVE AROUND EUR4.2 MILLION IN CASH EXPENSES WITH FULL-YEAR EFFECT IN 2018

* 2018 GROWING SEASON HAS STARTED FAVOURABLY

* FINANCING FOR NEW FARMING SEASON APPEARS TO BE APPROPRIATELY SECURED

* AIMS TO RETURN TO ITS RECENT YEARS’ EBITDA PERFORMANCE IN 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)