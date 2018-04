April 26 (Reuters) - AGROGENERATION SA:

* FY OPERATING INCOME EUR ‍​0.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 11.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE EUR ‍​54.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 60.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET LOSS EUR ‍ 13.2 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 0.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* AIMS TO RETURN TO RECENT YEARS’ EBITDA PERFORMANCE IN 2018

* 2018 GROWING SEASON OFF TO GOOD START