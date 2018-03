March 19 (Reuters) - AGROLIGA GROUP PLC:

* STARTS NEW PROJECT IN FIELD OF BIO ENERGY

* SETS UP NEW UNIT ‘AGL ENERGY LTD’ WHICH MAIN ACTIVITY IS PRODUCTION AND SALE OF ELECTRICITY BY “GREEN TARIFF”

* SHARE OF AGROLIGA GROUP IN CAPITAL OF NEW ENTERPRISE IS 50% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)