April 26 (Reuters) - Agromino A/S:

* ANNOUNCES CONTEMPLATED INCREASE OF ITS SHARE CAPITAL

* BOARD RESOLVED TO INCREASE CO’S SHARE CAPITAL BY WAY OF CASH CONTRIBUTION IN ONE OR MORE ROUNDS WITH MAXIMUM NOMINAL AMOUNT OF 2 MILLION EUROS

* INCREASE COMPANY'S SHARE CAPITAL WILL BE WITH PRE-EMPTIVE RIGHTS FOR EXISTING SHAREHOLDERS