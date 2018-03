BRIEF-Agromino Initiates Internal Investigations; Appoints New CEO

March 27 (Reuters) - AGROMINO A/S:

* RESOLVES ON ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES AND RETAINS INVESTIGATOR

* ‍INTERNAL INVESTIGATIONS INITIATED​

* ‍APPOINTED PETR TOMAN AS MEMBER OF EXECUTIVE BOARD AND CEO WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT​

* ‍ALL EIGHT EMPLOYEES IN TALLINN OFFICE HAVE BEEN GIVEN NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF EMPLOYMENT​

* ‍TASKS PERFORMED BY TALLINN OFFICE UP TO NOW WILL ONWARDS BE PERFORMED BY KIEV OFFICE IN UKRAINE​

* INVESTIGATION BASED ON INDICATIONS CERTAIN ASSETS MAY HAVE BEEN DIVESTED ON TERMS NOT VIABLE FROM A COMMERCIAL POINT OF VIEW​

* ‍SAYS SEVERAL UNCLEAR CIRCUMSTANCES REMAIN TO BE INVESTIGATED​

* AGROMINO SAYS ACCORDING TO INITIAL INDICATIONS, CO MAY HAVE RECEIVED UP TO USD 5 MILLION LESS THAN IT SHOULD HAVE RECEIVED IF TRANSACTIONS HAD BEEN MADE ON COMMERCIALLY VIABLE TERMS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)