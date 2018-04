BRIEF-Agromino Says Board Chairman Krogman Now Indirectly Holds 4.35 Mln Shares And Voting Rights In co

April 30 (Reuters) - Agromino A/S:

* AGROMINO SAYS PETR KROGMAN, CHAIRMAN OF BOARD, ON 27 APRIL, SOLD THROUGH MABON INVESTIČNÍ FOND S PROMĚNNÝM ZÁKLADNÍM KAPITÁLEM 750,000 SHARES IN AGROMINO

* AGROMINO SAYS KROGMAN NOW INDIRECTLY HOLDS 4.35 MILLION SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS IN AGROMINO, CORRESPONDING TO 24.96% OF TOTAL SHARE CAPITAL AND TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

* AGROMINO A/S SAYS RICHARD WARBURTON, MEMBER OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS, ON 26 APRIL 2018, SOLD 871,063 SHARES IN AGROMINO A/S AND NOW HOLDS 0 SHARES IN CO