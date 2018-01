Jan 29 (Reuters) - Agromino A/S:

* AGROMINO ANNOUNCES DISPOSAL OF A NON-CORE PART OF ITS ELEVATOR BUSINESS

* ‍SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT FOR SALE OF ITS UKRAINIAN SUBSIDIARY FOR A PRICE OF USD 2.6 MILLION HAS BEEN SIGNED​

* ‍SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT FOR SALE OF ITS UKRAINIAN SUBSIDIARY - PRJSC “NOVOMIRGORODSKIY ELEVATOR”​

* ‍CASH PROCEEDS FROM THIS DISPOSAL WILL ENABLE COMPANY TO REDUCE ITS BANK BORROWINGS BY USD 2.3 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)