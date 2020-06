June 29 (Reuters) - Agta Record AG:

* DISPOSES OF 5 ACTIVITIES IN FRAMEWORK OF TRANSACTION WITH ASSA ABLOY

* DIVESTED ACTIVITIES REPRESENTED IN 2019 CUMULATIVE TURNOVER OF ABOUT EUR 93 MILLION OR ABOUT 20% OF AGTA RECORD TURNOVER

* TOTAL AMOUNT OF THESE DISPOSALS IS 100 MILLION EUROS ON A CASH BASIS AND WITHOUT DEBT

* DISPOSALS TO BE COMPLETED IN Q3

* ACQUISITION OF THE MAJORITY OF AGTA RECORD SHOULD BE FINALIZED IN JULY 2020