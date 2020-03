BRIEF-Agta Record FY EBITDA Up At 70.8 Million Euros

March 24 (Reuters) - Agta Record AG:

* FY REVENUE EUR 404.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 375.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY EBITDA EUR 70.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 50.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET INCOME EUR 40.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 25.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SPREADING PANDEMIC AND REDUCED ACTIVITY ARE ALREADY HAVING A NEGATIVE INFLUENCE ON THE MARCH RESULTS

* DEPENDING ON THE COUNTRY, VARIOUS OPTIONS EXIST TO MITIGATE THE NEGATIVE COST IMPACT OF PERSONNEL WITHOUT WORK

* ON CORONAVIRUS: DUE TO THE LOW VISIBILITY IT IS NOT POSSIBLE TO EVALUATE THE IMPACT ON THE FULL YEAR