BRIEF-Agta Record Q1 Revenue Down At 91.7 Million Euros

April 23 (Reuters) - Agta Record AG:

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 91.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 95.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* COVID-19: DURING MARCH PRODUCT SALES (-19.5%) WERE MORE IMPACTED THAN SALES OF MAINTENANCE AND SERVICE (-5.7%)

* ORDER INTAKE CONTINUED TO GROW IN Q1, BOTH IN PRODUCT BUSINESS (2.7%) AND IN MAINTENANCE AND SERVICE ACTIVITIES (2.9%)

* HAVING NO DEBT AND SUBSTANTIAL AMOUNT OF CASH ON BALANCE SHEET WILL HELP TO EMERGE IN GOOD SHAPE FROM THE PANDEMIC