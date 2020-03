March 16 (Reuters) - Applied Genetic Technologies Corp :

* AGTC ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF ENROLLMENT IN ALL ADULT DOSE GROUPS OF ITS ONGOING PHASE 1/2 CLINICAL TRIALS IN PATIENTS WITH ACHROMATOPSIA

* APPLIED GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES CORP - INTERIM DATA OF ALL ADULT DOSE GROUPS EXPECTED IN 2H OF 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: