BRIEF-AGTC Published Positive Preclinical Data That Provides Foundational Scientific Evidence For Its Ongoing Clinical Program In Patients With XLRP

May 20 (Reuters) - Applied Genetic Technologies Corp :

* AGTC ANNOUNCES PUBLICATION OF POSITIVE PRECLINICAL DATA THAT PROVIDES FOUNDATIONAL SCIENTIFIC EVIDENCE FOR ITS ONGOING CLINICAL PROGRAM IN PATIENTS WITH X-LINKED RETINITIS PIGMENTOSA (XLRP)

* APPLIED GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES - DATA, WHICH DEMONSTRATE CO’S PROPRIETARY AAV VECTOR AND ENGINEERED RPGR CONSTRUCTS WERE WELL TOLERATED

* APPLIED GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES - BOTH VECTORS WERE GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED, WITH RETINAL DETACHMENT AND INFLAMMATION OBSERVED ONLY IN HIGH DOSE GROUP