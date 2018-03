March 21 (Reuters) - Aguia Resources Ltd:

* AGUIA RESOURCES LIMITED ANNOUNCES CAD$5 MILLION BOUGHT DEAL PRIVATE PLACEMENT OFFERING

* AGUIA RESOURCES LTD - ENTERED INTO BOUGHT DEAL PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING AGREEMENT TO SELL 14.3 MILLION UNITS AT CAD$0.35 PER UNIT

* AGUIA - TO USE PROCEEDS TO INITIATE PHASE 1 EXPLORATION ON CANHADA COPPER DISCOVERY, FINALIZE PERMITTING AT TRES ESTRADA PHOSPHATE PROJECT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: