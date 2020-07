July 2 (Reuters) - AGV Group Ltd:

* AGV GROUP RESPONDS TO SGX-ST QUERIES REGARDING CO’S ANNOUNCEMENT ON INVESTIGATION BY CAD AND MAS

* NOMINATING COMMITTEE IS OF VIEW THAT THE MENTIONED DIRECTOR IS STILL SUITABLE TO CONTINUE TO DISCHARGE HIS RESPONSIBILITIES AND DUTIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)