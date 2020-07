BRIEF-AGV Group Says Received Notice Dated 30 June From CAD And MAS

July 1 (Reuters) - AGV Group Ltd:

* RECEIVED NOTICE DATED 30 JUNE FROM COMMERCIAL AFFAIRS DEPARTMENT AND MAS

* NOTICE REQUIRES CO PROVIDE CERTAIN INFORMATION, DOCUMENTS IN RELATION TO AN OFFENCE UNDER SECURITIES AND FUTURES ACT

* ONE OF DIRECTORS OF GROUP HAS GIVEN STATEMENT TO CAD TO ASSIST IN INVESTIGATION

* GROUP’S BUSINESS AND OPERATIONS HAVE NOT BEEN AFFECTED AND WILL CONTINUE AS USUAL

* NOTICE TO PROVIDE INFORMATION IN RELATION TO OFFENCE UNDER SECURITIES & FUTURES ACT (CHAPTER 289) FOR PERIOD 1 JULY 2017 - 31 MARCH 2018

* ALSO INTENDS TO PROVIDE FULL COOPERATION WITH CAD AND MAS TO ASSIST SAID INVESTIGATION