BRIEF-AGV Group Says Revenue For Months Of April & May Expected To Be Minimal

May 6 (Reuters) - AGV Group Ltd:

* REVENUE FOR MONTHS OF APRIL & MAY EXPECTED TO BE MINIMAL, LEADING TO EXPECTATION OF REVENUE FOR Q3 DECLINING

* ON 5 MAY RECEIVED NOTICE FROM MITI THAT IT IS ABLE TO CONTINUE ITS REFURBISHMENT & UPGRADING WORKS AT UNIT IN MALAYSIA

* CURRENTLY IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH ITS FINANCIAL INSTITUTION LENDERS ON EXTENDING REPAYMENTS & EXPLORING OTHER FINANCING OPTIONS

* EXPECTING LONGER COLLECTION PERIOD OR NO COLLECTION OF ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE DURING CLOSURE PERIOD