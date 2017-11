Nov 2 (Reuters) - AGENTS’ MUTUAL LTD:

* ‍ARUN ESTATES SIGNS 5-YEAR AGREEMENT TO LIST ITS PROPERTIES AT ONTHEMARKET.COM​

* ‍UNDER DEAL, ARUN ESTATES WILL ADVERTISE ITS UK RESIDENTIAL SALES AND LETTINGS PROPERTIES AT ONTHEMARKET.COM AND WILL ACTIVELY PROMOTE PORTAL​

* ‍AGREEMENT WITH ARUN ESTATES IS CONDITIONAL UPON, AND WILL TAKE EFFECT FROM, AN ONTHEMARKET.COM IPO TAKING PLACE​