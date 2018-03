March 27 (Reuters) - Ahkun Co Ltd

* Says former top shareholder decreased voting power to 5.8 percent(240,000 shares) from 13.1 percent(540,000 shares)

* Says Tokyo-based firm, which is engaged in operation consulting and securities trade, increased voting power to 14.8 percent(611,600 shares) from 9.5 percent (391,600 shares)

* Change occurred on March 19

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/fC8YHc

