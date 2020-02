BRIEF-Ahlers FY EBIT Before One-Time Effects At Minus EUR 2.4 Mln

Feb 27 (Reuters) - AHLERS AG:

* GROUP SALES REVENUES IN FISCAL YEAR 2018/19 FALLING BY EUR 16.1 MILLION OR 7.2 PERCENT TO EUR 207.0 MILLION

* CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS IN FISCAL YEAR 2019/20 SHOULD CONTINUE TO IMPROVE SIGNIFICANTLY COMPARED TO TWO PREVIOUS YEARS.

* OPERATING EXPENSES FOR 19/20 SHOULD DROP SHARPLY

* FY EBIT BEFORE ONE-TIME EFFECTS, AT EUR -2.4 MILLION, WAS MORE OR LESS ON A PAR WITH PREVIOUS YEAR (EUR -2.0 MILLION)

* FY CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS AFTER INCOME TAXES INCREASED BY EUR 3.3 MILLION OR 47.1 PERCENT TO EUR -3,7 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR -7.0 MILLION)

* EXPECTS TO RETURN TO PROFIT IN 19/20 IN TERMS OF EBIT BEFORE AND AFTER ONE-TIME EFFECTS AND HENCE TO CONCLUDE TRANSFORMATION PHASE OF PREVIOUS YEAR.

* EXPECTS GROUP SALES REVENUES TO REMAIN STABLE AT BEST, BUT MORE LIKELY TO DECLINE SLIGHTLY IN FISCAL YEAR 2019/20

* REVENUES FROM CONTINUING ACTIVITIES SHOULD INCREASE AT A LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE RATE IN 2019/20