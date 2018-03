BRIEF-Ahlers: Q1 Consolidated Earnings Down By EUR 0.9 Mln

March 26 (Reuters) - AHLERS AG:

* DECLINE IN REVENUES AND EARNINGS DUE TO SHIFT OF REVENUES INTO Q2 2018 AND DECLINING OWN RETAIL SALES

* Q1-SALES 2017/18 DOWN BY EUR 2.4 MILL. AND CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS BY EUR 0.9 MILL.

* FORECAST 2017/18 UNCHANGED: REVENUES AND EARNINGS EXPECTED

* FY FORECAST SALES REVENUES ARE PROJECTED TO INCREASE MODERATELY

* FY FORECAST CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS BEFORE AND AFTER TAXES ARE EXPECTED TO PICK UP IN MEDIUM DOUBLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE RANGE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)