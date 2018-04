BRIEF-Ahlers Q1 EBIT Down At EUR 3.0 Mln

April 11 (Reuters) - AHLERS AG:

* Q1 EBIT FELL BY EUR 1.3 MILLION FROM EUR 4.3 MILLION TO EUR 3.0 MILLION

* Q1 SALES REVENUES DOWN BY EUR 2.4 MILLION PRIMARILY DUE TO SHIFT IN REVENUES TO Q2 AND LOWER SALES OF OWN RETAIL

* Q1 CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS AFTER TAXES DECLINED BY EUR 0.9 MILLION OR 31.0 PERCENT FROM EUR 2.9 MILLION TO EUR 2.0 MILLION

* Q1 TOTAL GROUP REVENUES DECREASED TO EUR 60.7 MILLION IN Q1 OF 2017/18 (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 63.1 MILLION)

* MODERATELY HIGHER REVENUES AND INCREASING EARNINGS EXPECTED IN FY 2017/18