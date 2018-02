Feb 7 (Reuters) - Ahlers AG:

* DGAP-ADHOC: AHLERS AG: PROPOSAL TO CONVERT PREFERRED SHARES INTO COMMON SHARES TO SIMPLIFY THE SHARE STRUCTURE

* PLANNED TO COMPULSORILY CONVERT PREFERRED SHARES INTO VOTING COMMON SHARES ON A 1:1 BASIS, NO ADDITIONAL PAYMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)