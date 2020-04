April 7 (Reuters) - AHLERS AG:

* FORECAST FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019/20 WITHDRAWN

* GROUP REVENUES DOWN BY 13.2 PERCENT TO EUR 51.2 MILLION IN Q1 2019/20

* Q1 REVENUE-RELATED DECLINE IN EBIT TO EUR 1.5 MILLION (-55 PERCENT)

* EUR 4.6 MILLION DECLINE IN Q1 GROSS PROFIT TO EUR 26.3 MILLION

* DECLINE IN Q1 EBIT FROM EUR 3.3 MILLION TO EUR 1.5 MILLION (-55 PERCENT).