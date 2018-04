April 5 (Reuters) - Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV:

* AHOLD DELHAIZE CEO DICK BOER RETIRES; FRANS MULLER APPOINTED AS SUCCESSOR EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018

* FRANS MULLER HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS NEW CEO, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018