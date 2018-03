March 12 (Reuters) - Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Nv:

* REG-AHOLD DELHAIZE SUCCESSFULLY PRICED A DUAL TRANCHE DEBT OFFERING OF FIXED RATE NOTES AND FLOATING RATE NOTES FOR A TOTAL AMOUNT OF €800 MILLION

* KONINKLIJKE AHOLD DELHAIZE NV - ‍LAUNCHED & PRICED EUR 500 MILLION FIXED RATE NOTES DUE IN 2026 & EUR 300 MILLION FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE IN 2021​