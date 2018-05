BRIEF-Ahold Delhaize Q1 Operating Income Up 10.5 Pct At Constant Exchange Rates

May 9 (Reuters) - KONINKLIJKE AHOLD DELHAIZE NV:

* REG-AHOLD DELHAIZE REPORTS ANOTHER STRONG QUARTER WITH OPERATING INCOME UP 10.5% AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES

* Q1 SALES EUR 14.9 BILLION

* Q1 UNDERLYING OPERATING MARGIN UP 0.2%-POINT TO 4.0%, UNDERLYING OPERATING INCOME EUR 600 MILLION

* Q1 NET INCOME UP 25.7% AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES TO EUR 407 MILLION

* Q1 IMPROVED COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH IN U.S., WITH SYNERGIES DRIVING FURTHER MARGIN EXPANSION

* Q1 NET SALES OF EUR 14.9 BILLION, UP 2.5% AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES

* Q1 STRONG FREE CASH FLOW OF EUR 441 MILLION, UP EUR 244 MILLION,

* DELIVERED EUR 100 MILLION OF NET CUMULATIVE SYNERGY SAVINGS IN QUARTER

* MAINTAINING OUR MOMENTUM TO REALIZE NEARLY EUR 5 BILLION IN ONLINE CONSUMER SALES BY 2020

* Q1 FREE CASH FLOW WAS EUR 441 MILLION, PUTTING US ON TRACK TO DELIVER ON OUR TARGET OF AROUND EUR 1.9 BILLION

* Q1 NET CONSUMER ONLINE SALES UP 23.2% AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES

* CONFIRM OUR TARGET FOR 2018 OF REALIZING €420 MILLION NET SYNERGIES,

* EXPECT FREE CASH FLOW IN 2018 TO BE ABOUT €1.9 BILLION

* CAPITAL EXPENDITURE IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE TO €1.9 BILLION IN 2018,

* EXPECT AN EFFECTIVE TAX RATE FOR THE GROUP AT THE LOW 20% RANGE GOING FORWARD.

* : COMPANY COMPILED CONSENSUS FOR Q1: TOTAL NET SALES EUR 14.82 BILLION, TOTAL UNDERLYING OPERATING INCOME EUR 586 MILLION

* : COMPANY COMPILED CONSENSUS FOR Q1: TOTAL UNDERLYING OPERATING MARGIN 3.9 PERCENT, NET INCOME EUR 384 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)