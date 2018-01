BRIEF-Ahold Delhaize Q4 Net Sales Of 15.8 Billion Euros

Jan 24 (Reuters) - KONINKLIJKE AHOLD DELHAIZE NV:

* Q4 NET SALES OF €15.8 BILLION, UP 1.6% AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES

* Q4 STRONG SALES PERFORMANCE IN THE NETHERLANDS WITH COMPARABLE SALES UP 6.0%‍​

* COMPARABLE SALES UP 0.6% AT AHOLD USA AND 1.5% AT DELHAIZE AMERICA‍​

* EXPECTED FY 2017 PRO FORMA UNDERLYING OPERATING MARGIN OF 3.9%, IN LINE WITH GUIDANCE

* Q4 PRO FORMA NET SALES OF €15.8 BILLION, UP 2.5% AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES

* EXPECTED FULL YEAR 2017 FREE CASH FLOW TO BE SIGNIFICANTLY AHEAD OF EXPECTATIONS

* Q4 BELGIUM COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH 0.0‍​ PERCENT

* Q4 CENTRAL AND SOUTHEASTERN EUROPE COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH EXCLUDING GASOLINE 0.3 PERCENT

* : COMPANY COMPILED CONSENSUS - Q4 AHOLD USA COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH EXCLUDING GASOLINE 1.1 PERCENT

* : COMPANY COMPILED CONSENSUS - Q4 TOTAL NET SALES EUR 15.68 BILLION

* : COMPANY COMPILED CONSENSUS FOR Q4 COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH - DELHAIZE AMERICA 1.8 PERCENT, NETHERLANDS 2.7 PERCENT,

* : COMPANY COMPILED CONSENSUS FOR Q4 COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH - BELGIUM 0.7 PERCENT

* : COMPANY COMPILED CONSENSUS FOR Q4 COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH - BELGIUM 0.7 PERCENT

* : COMPANY COMPILED CONSENSUS - Q4 CSE COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH EXCLUDING GASOLINE 1.7 PERCENT