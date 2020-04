BRIEF-Ahold Delhaize Reiterates 2020 Profit Outlook

April 7 (Reuters) - KONINKLIJKE AHOLD DELHAIZE NV:

* AHOLD DELHAIZE PROVIDES Q1 UPDATE AND REITERATES 2020 PROFIT OUTLOOK AND STRONG CASH POSITION

* WE PROPOSE A CASH DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.76 PER COMMON SHARE FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2019

* COVID-19 HAS CREATED UNCERTAINTY FOR OUR 2020 OUTLOOK, AND IT IS TOO EARLY TO KNOW HOW THIS WILL ULTIMATELY IMPACT OUR GREAT LOCAL BRANDS AND THE COMMUNITIES THAT THEY SERVE

* OUR POLICY CONTINUES TO BE TO TARGET A DIVIDEND PAYOUT OF 40-50% OF UNDERLYING INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS IN 2020

* WE EXPECT GROUP NET SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 15% IN Q1, OR 13% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY

* THERE IS INCREASED UNCERTAINTY IN SALES OVER THE COURSE OF THE YEAR

* COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH EXCLUDING GASOLINE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 14% IN U.S., AND 10% IN EUROPE IN Q1

* WE EXPECT UNDERLYING OPERATING MARGIN IN Q1 TO BE ABOVE PRIOR YEAR

* IN U.S., WE SAW CUSTOMERS BEGIN STOCKPILING IN MARCH, AND EXPERIENCED APPROXIMATELY 34% COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH EXCLUDING GASOLINE IN MONTH

* IN EUROPE, WE SAW SLIGHTLY EARLIER CUSTOMER STOCKPILING, BEGINNING IN LATE FEBRUARY, WHICH ACCELERATED INTO MARCH

* EUROPE COMPARABLE SALES EXCLUDING GASOLINE WERE UP APPROXIMATELY 16% IN MARCH

* REITERATING 2020 PROFIT OUTLOOK AND EXPECTING TO EXCEED PRIOR FCF GUIDANCE